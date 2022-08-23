T Mart robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Just before 7:00 a.m. this (Tuesday) morning, a male with a gun entered the T Mart, at 1208 Jeffersonville Road in Macon.

He demanded money from the clerk and after getting the cash he fled the store on foot. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.

The suspect was completely covered in dark clothes with his face hidden.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.