SWAT standoff in Macon ends safely

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man ends up in the hospital after a standoff with police.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just after 1 p.m. about someone with a weapon making threats to harm himself or possibly others at a home in Ashford Park.

They say when deputies arrived on the scene, they head gunshots from the back yard. Deputies then called for backup and notified neighboring child care facilities and day schools to activate safety protocols.

It was reported the man was grieving from recent losses and he was depressed. Deputies say even though the man refused to come out of the home, they were able to get in contact with him to get him help.

Then around 4:45 p.m., deputies were able to talk him out of the home without incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No charges have been filed.