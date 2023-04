FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a dealership.

Investigators say the man pictured above stole a Cadillac Escalade from Hutchinson Ford on Harold G Clarke Parkway.

If you know who this man is, or have any information on the theft, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-70-10.