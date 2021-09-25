Suspicious package found in north Macon

Northside Drive is blocked off from the 3800 block to the 4100 block.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A part of Northside Drive is blocked off due to a suspicious package found on Friday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 6:45 p.m. of a suspicious package in the 3900 block of Northside Drive.

When arriving on scene deputies notified the Bomb Disposal Unit to investigate.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to callthe Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.