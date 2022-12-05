Suspects flee traffic stop, prompts school lockdowns in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of four suspects are in custody after a traffic stop prompts a code yellow lockdown at Warner Robins schools.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on South Davis Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Blvd just before 11:00 Monday morning.

Police say four people were in a black Chevy Camaro during the traffic stop. The passengers fled the scene. But the driver, 18-year-old Jatavious Manning, got into a fight with the patrol officer, knocking the officer to the ground.

Warner Robins Police also report one of the fleeing suspects had a gun. And a weapon was found in the vehicle too.

At the time, surrounding public schools and Sacred Heart went into a code yellow lockdown.

Schools have been released from the lockdown.

Manning is now in police custody.