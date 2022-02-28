Suspect wanted in early Monday aggravated assault

Bibb Deputies are looking for a man they say committed an aggravated assault near the Shell gas station on Thomaston Road this morning at 2:00am.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators say the person of interest is described as a male, wearing a black t-shirt, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white Jordon slides. He was last seen driving a red in color vehicle.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident or if you know the identity or location of the person of interest, you are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.