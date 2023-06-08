Suspect takes Apple phones, watches in AT&T Store armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who used a firearm to rob the AT&T Store located at 1530 Mercer University Drive.

Deputies say a masked man walked into the store with a firearm around 10:00 Tuesday morning. He went to a secure area of the store, took multiple boxes of Apple phones and watches and then left the scene.

No one was harmed during this incident.

Investigators say they suspect is a man who is about six foot nine inches tall and weights about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black short sleeve hooded shirt, a black ski mask, white and red sweat or jogging pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or if you have any information in reference to this incident, is urged to contact the Mercer Police Department at 478-301-4072 or 478-301-4357. You can also contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.