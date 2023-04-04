Suspect charged in deadly shooting on Log Cabin Drive
The suspect is facing a murder charge in the death of 21-year-old Zyshown Dunn.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a home on Log Cabin Drive.
Deputies arrested 33-year-old Torey Burnette and charged him with murder in the death of 21-year-old Zyshown Dunn.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 9:30 Sunday morning. Deputies say the victim was visiting the home and got into a fight with someone who lived there. During the fight Dunn was shot and died at the scene.
Burnette was taken in for questioning and later arrested.