Suspect arrested in Hancock County murder

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GBI has arrested a suspect in a murder case in Hancock County. Saturday Hancock County Deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue where they found 39 year old Robert May III lying dead in the street.

The GBI obtained arrest warrants for 20 year old Treyvion Markise Crayton, for Felony Murder, Malice Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Crayton was booked into the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.