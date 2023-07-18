‘Supplier Diversity Summit’ provides resources to help minority business owners in Macon

Speakers from Georgia Power, Atrium Health Navicent and Truist Bank were at the event to help business owners learn about connecting with larger companies.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Minority-owned small businesses in Middle Georgia are taking the next steps in growth with help from the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce’s Supplier Diversity Summit.

The goal of the Summit was to provide minority, women and veteran business owners with resources to expand their business. Speakers from Georgia Power, Atrium Health Navicent and Truist Bank were at Central Georgia Technical College on Tuesday to help business owners learn how to supply products and services to larger companies.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Jessica Walden says increasing minority business can improve economic impact in the region.

“This could be the beginning to scale, to growth, to really long term sustainability and success,” Walden said.

The Summit also gave business owners a chance to network with other businesses and learn about what opportunities are already available.

Walden says she hopes the Chamber will host more Diversity Summits in the future.