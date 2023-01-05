Sunshine returns Thursday





After a stormy start to the day in Middle Georgia, conditions are calming and skies are clearing overnight.

A few areas could see some dense fog into early Thursday.

Through the day Thursday, sunshine will be plentiful as high temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s.

We will see a bit of a breeze, with winds gusting up to 15 mph by the afternoon.

High pressure keeps sunshine around through the end of the week, and into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Friday, with highs in the low 60s/upper 50s.



On Sunday a cold front will approach the area, bringing a chance for a few showers by Sunday afternoon/evening.

We are not expecting heavy rain or storms with this system.

Also of note, we won’t be seeing much of an immediate cool down behind the front.



Conditions stay unsettled through next week with several rounds of showers.

Temperatures will be hovering just above normal for this time of year, at least through the early part of the week.