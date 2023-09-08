Sunshine returns Friday, but scattered storms stick around this weekend



After a stormy evening for many in Middle Georgia, we will see a return to sunny skies for at least part of Friday.

Friday afternoon a few showers and storms are possible, but the coverage should be pretty isolated.

Highs Friday will be warming to the low 90s and upper 80s for much of the area.



Saturday will likely bring a more widespread day of showers and storms.

Highs will be staying in the upper 80s, but any shower activity could help to cool us off a bit.



Dry conditions will be pushing back across Middle Georgia for the start of next week.

This will be short-lived as a front will push back into the area by the middle of the week.

As rain chances increase on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will decrease.



We are also continuing to watch Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic.

It has been rapidly intensifying today and is expected to be a Cat. 5 hurricane by tomorrow.

Thankfully, we are not expecting any direct impacts from Lee in Middle Georgia.