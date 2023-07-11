Sunshine and hotter conditions return Tuesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More pleasant weather is on deck for Tuesday following a wet day on Monday.

Today

Cloud cover will be pretty hard to come by this afternoon with the exception of mid-level cloud fields due to daytime heating. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with heat indexes into the mid to upper 90s. There will be very little wind as it comes in from the west-southwest at about 5 mph. A couple of isolated storms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours, however any that pop up should be small and short-lived.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear with a slim chance for a shower early on. Winds will be variable at about 5 mph with low temperatures mainly in the lower 70s. The northwesternmost counties may drop into the upper 60s.

