Sunny & warm weather returns Tuesday





High pressure has returned to Middle Georgia for the start of the week and with it, sunshine and warm conditions.

Overnight we will see an increase in our cloud cover and some patchy fog as well.

By Tuesday, however, clearing will be quick, as will our warm up into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will bring pretty similar weather to Tuesday, but a pattern change is imminent.



By Thursday a strong storm system will be pushing in from the west.

A cold front will be bringing high wind shear to the area starting Thursday afternoon, and lingering to the evening.

Main threats with storms along this line will be damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and frequent lightning.

It is still pretty early, but just giving everyone a heads up that this on the way.



Behind the storms, we will be getting a BIG cool down!

Highs will fall from the 60s and 70s to the low 50s by Friday afternoon.

This arctic air won’t stick around for long though, as we warm back to the 60s by next week.