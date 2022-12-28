Sunny skies return Wednesday with warmer temps



High pressure is back in Middle Georgia today after a few quick flurries last night from a Clipper system.

As the high pressure starts to take over through the rest of the week, we will also see a nice warm up.

Although we will be starting our day in 20s Wednesday, highs will warm into the upper 50s.

By Thursday we will be back in the mid 60s with increasing humidity.



Friday, our pattern will be changing, bringing warm days and rainy conditions for the weekend.

Rain will be continuing overnight and into Saturday, with a few thunderstorms possible as well.

Heavy rain is likely with some spots picking up 1-2″ between Friday and Saturday evening.

Most data is suggesting that the rain will be moving out during the early evening, so New Year’s Eve celebrations should be dry.



Rain takes a temporary break for the first day of 2023, as highs warm into the 70s.

Warm weather sticks around through the start of the new year with another round of showers possible Tuesday.