Sunny and in the low 70s

Another chilly morning across middle Georgia with temperatures in the the low to mid 40s. Eastman (Dodge County) had a overnight low temperature of 39 degrees this morning. Today will be very similar to yesterday however we are warmer in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. There will be very few clouds today due to high pressure being the dominant feature across the southeast. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. As we head through the day on Thursday we will see temperatures warm into the mid 70s. We will have a bit more cloud coverage across the area as we head into the afternoon hours on Thursday. This is all due to a cold front moving to our northwest. We even could see a 20% chance of a spotty shower overnight Thursday into Friday. Friday morning is when the front will push through the area bringing a 50% chance of rain with it. Be sure to have the rain gear on hand all day on Friday. Most of middle Georgia will see less the a quarter of a inch of rainfall, however some areas could see more. As we head into the weekend temperatures will be in the mid 70s and we will have plenty of sunshine. This trend will continue through the end of the 7 day period.