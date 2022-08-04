Summertime pattern of heat and storms continues





It has been a busy weather day for many of us in Middle Georgia, with strong storms firing up this evening.

Most of our storm activity stayed east of I-75, but brought some heavy rain to most spots that saw thunderstorms.

Although the airport in Macon didn’t record much rainfall, our radar estimated total is around 1.6″ with some places in Middle Georgia picking up over 3″.

As the storms start to fade tonight, expect patchy fog, especially in spots that saw rainfall.



No big changes are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

We will once again see a hot afternoon in Middle Georgia with highs in the mid 90s and high humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will be popping up by the afternoon and a few of these could be strong.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be sticking around through the weekend as we start to see a small cool down.

Highs by Sunday will be topping out in the low 90s, but humidity will be persistent.

This means our heat index will stay in the upper 90s and 100s at least through the weekend.

If you were hoping for a change in the forecast for next week, I don’t have any good news for you.

This summertime trend continues through at least next week.

It does however, look like we will start to see a few degree cool down next week…so that’s something.