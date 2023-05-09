Summerlike weather sticks around this week with heat and a few storms



Summer weather was in full force across Middle Georgia this afternoon as highs warmed into the upper 80s and even 90s.

A few areas also saw isolated thunderstorms, but most of us just saw a few clouds by the afternoon.

Tuesday a cold front will begin to approach the area, but don’t get too excited about a cool down.

This front will stall somewhere in Georgia over the next few days, leaving an axis of likely shower chances through Wednesday.



Most models suggest the front will stall just south of our area, which could still lead to a few showers.

Regardless of where the front actually stalls, it will be hot throughout the week with highs in the 90s and upper 80s.

Mostly dry weather will stick around for the end of the week.



This weekend there are still some pretty big question marks around our thunderstorm chances, but expect at least a few isolated storms each day.

The big story for the weekend will be the heat, as highs warm into the mid-90s on Sunday.

A cold front could push in Monday to bring a better chance for rain across the area.