Summer pattern is back for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are back into the mid 80s during the afternoon with partly cloudy skies following a cooler weekend.

Following a cooler than average start to the day Middle Georgia will see high temperatures that are just below the average for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s around the region with the warmest spots reaching up to about 85 degrees. Skies will largely be partly cloudy with the majority of clouds expected at the mid-level. Ambient wind will come out of the northeast at about 5-10 mph. The UV index this afternoon is again around 9, so Middle Georgians wanting to get outside for the summertime conditions should wear sunblock. A few spotty showers will also be possible this afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be in the counties to the north of I-16. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out.

Tonight partly cloudy skies will stick around with additional cloud cover likely ahead of Wednesday morning. Overnight wind will come from the east-northeast at about 5-10 mph. An isolated shower or two will be possible until about 2 am. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s ahead of tomorrow morning, or about average for this time of year.

