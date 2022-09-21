‘Summer Breeze’ drug sweep nets multiple arrests in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than two dozen people are facing drug charges under a law enforcement operation known as Summer Breeze Drug Sweep.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent out deputies Tuesday to arrest about 27 people for the sale of illegal drugs. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 15 individuals had been taken into custody. And the search continues for those who have outstanding arrest warrants for the sale of illegal drugs.

Drug sales range from crack cocaine, morphine, MDA and methamphetamine.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force first initiated the investigation. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to assist. The include the following: