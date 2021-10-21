Substitute teachers needed for support in Bibb County Schools

Bibb County is hiring substitutes, paraprofessionals, teachers, and other temporary positions.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– It’s no secret places around the country are facing staffing shortages. Here in Middle Georgia, the school districts are no exception.

According to the National Council on Teacher Quality, the average teacher takes 11 days off per school year. Depending on availability, there may not always be someone to fill in, forcing people with fewer qualifications to step in.

The Bibb County School District is hoping to avoid that problem by finding as many substitute teachers as possibl, so it held a hiring event Wednesday to get people in the door and fill out applications. The district also enlisted Kelly Education to help.

Bobby Schorr, a Regional Vice President with Kelly Education, says his company does not want to cap the number of people needed. He encourages anyone interested in education to apply.

“We’ll take someone in certain cases that have a high school diploma, or a GED, Associate’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, or even a Master’s degree. We have so many people right now that have expressed interest… we call them second actors, someone who wants to switch careers, and substitute teaching is a great way to do that,” said Schorr.

Taylor and Raymond Coney said they heard about the need for staff from their children, and decided to help.

“I just want to be able to help… just being here and being able to make a difference in children’s lives, and being able to be hands-on with the youth,” Raymond stated.

Bibb County says its looking for paraprofessionals and full-time teachers to fill positions as well.

To apply for any open positions visit https://bcsdk12.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.