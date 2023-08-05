Study: Sunny days linked to increase in dog bites

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new study from Harvard Medical School and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital shows sunny days bring an increase in reported dog bites. That’s why Dysfunction Junction animal rescue in Twiggs County is offering tips on how to avoid being bitten and what to do if you are.

Rescue founder and CEO Joanna Tedder says if you are approached by an aggressive dog, stay calm and don’t run away. She recommends putting a barrier, like a car or fence, between you and the dog until you are safe.

If you are bitten, call 911 or see a physician if possible. Tedder says even a small bite or scratch from a dog can carry the risk of infection.

“If you do go to a professional for treatment, they are gonna notify the health department,” Tedder said. “The health department will go to the scene of the dog, and they will actually determine how to address the dog after that.”

Tedder says a dog that has bitten someone must be held by animal control for a period of 10 days to determine if they carry any diseases or show any signs of aggression before being returned to its owner.

According to Tedder, small children, disabled and elderly people are more at risk of being bitten. She says not all dogs are friendly, and she recommends parents talk to their kids about how to approach dogs.

If you see a dog behaving aggressively, contact your local health department.