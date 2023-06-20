Students wrap 16th annual Otis Redding Music Camp with performance

A final performance took place Saturday at the Grand Opera House in downtown Macon.

Photo Credit: Hoarce Braswell

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students take a final bow as they wrapped up the 16th annual Otis Redding Music Camp in Macon. The music camp ended with a final performance on Saturday at the Grand Opera House is downtown Macon.

Otis Redding Center for the Arts offers the two-week camp. Students learn to play instruments, write songs, sing, and even record their own music. They also performed tributes to Otis Redding III, who passed away in Macon on April 18, 2023.

Additionally, campers took part in music forums led by soul singer Anthony Hamilton and Chuck Leavell, an original member of the Allman Brothers Band. Both professional and collegiate musicians contribute their time to helping students develop their voices and instrumental abilities.

The Otis Redding Center for the Arts is a multipurpose space open to students ages 3-18 who have a desire to explore their interest in all elements of music and the arts.