Students help clean community in celebration of Earth day

Springdale Elementary students partnered with Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful to help clean up trash at the Northside Swim Club.

MACON, Georgia( 41NBC/WMGT)- As a part of Earth Day Springdale Elementary students spent their recess cleaning up trash in their community.

The elementary school partnered with Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful to help clean up trash at the Northside Swim Club.

P.E. teacher Jacob Haygood said that teaching kids early to clean up trash will help keep the community clean for the future.

“If you can teach them young, they’ll continue that throughout their whole lifetime nobody likes living in a trashy area nobody likes having trash on the ground around them so if i do my part and pick up a little bit and you do your part and picking up a little bit we wouldn’t have any trash in the community,” said Haygood.

Haygood said in one bag he and his students were able to pick up 15 Pounds of trash in just one bag.

He said that students were excited to help clean.