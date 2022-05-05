Student injured in shooting at FVSU

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University’s Police Department is investigating an on-campus shooting that left one student injured.

According to a release from FVSU, Campus Police responded to reports of a single gunshot being fired at a residential facility shortly before 7 p.m., Wednesday evening.

At this time, the university can confirm that one student has been shot. The student was transported to a local hospital.

No additional details are available as this is an ongoing investigation.

Following reports of gunfire, FVSU notified the campus community via the university’s electronic alert system called RAVE and locked down the campus.

The campus was cleared from lockdown shortly after 10 p.m. Additional security measures are underway on campus, including more campus security personnel and enhanced identification protocols. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FVSU Police Department at (478) 825-6500.