Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.

Dykes says in the statement that all students are safe and were not in danger, and that the first priority of Northside Middle is the safety and wellbeing of students and staff.

41NBC is still gathering information concerning the incident, stay with us for more updates as information is released.