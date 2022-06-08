Strong storms possible Wednesday



We have seen a few isolated showers and storms across Middle Georgia this evening, and a few more are possible overnight.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to hang around into tomorrow morning, as well as a chance for more rain.

An area of storms is currently pushing east from Mississippi and could bring a round of morning showers to Middle Georgia.

This round of storms could help to stabilize the atmosphere for a while, but I’m still expecting a big warm up for the afternoon.

During the afternoon/evening another round of storms is expected across the area, and could bring a few strong storms.



The Storm Prediction Center has forecast a level 1 threat for Middle Georgia tomorrow (mainly afternoon/evening) as storms fire up.

Main threats with any storms Wednesday will be gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail.

Make sure you keep an eye on the skies if you are going to be out tomorrow.



By Thursday a cold front will be pushing into the area, bringing a small break from the humidity.

This should be a mostly dry front, but a few isolated showers are still possible.



Despite the front on Thursday, showers and storms will be back in the forecast on Friday, especially Friday night.

Rain chances will then linger into Saturday afternoon, before clearing out for the rest of the weekend.

High pressure returns for most of forecast for next week, along with highs in the upper 90s.