Strong storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday





After a nice Monday, Middle Georgia is poised to once again see rain and storms this week.

A strong system will be moving from west to east and our impacts begin tomorrow.

Several rounds of storms will be moving through the area, with the first round moving in during the late afternoon/early evening Tuesday.

In the graphic above you can see that most of Middle Georgia has been placed under a level 1 (of 5) outlook for tomorrow.

The main area of concern is just to our west in Alabama.

Round 1



A group of showers/storms will move into our area likely after 4pm.

These storms could contain heavy rain, gusty winds, and a chance for a brief tornado.

You need to be weather aware as these storms move through.

It does appear that as these storms push east they should start to weaken, but rain chances will continue overnight.

Round 2



By Wednesday the threat will be shifting to our second main round of storms that will push in along the cold front.

A level 1 threat has been extended across Middle Georgia, almost to the coast, for Wednesday.



Based on current data we are expecting the cold front to move through during the late morning hours (starting 8-10am)Wednesday.

This should be a pretty quick movement with most of our storm activity passing through by around 1pm or 2pm.

Clearer skies will be on the way for most of the rest of the week.

As with the first round of storms, these could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated, brief tornado.



For the rest of the week we will see dry conditions with cooler air filtering in from the north.

Highs will return close to normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s.



We return to the 60s for the weekend with mostly sunny skies.