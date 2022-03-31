Strong storms possible Thursday morning



Tomorrow will bring a busy start to the day weather-wise, as a line of strong storms moves into the area during the morning hours.

The current track of the line of storms will put it in our area as early as 4am.

Storms will likely move in with damaging, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain as they move from west to east.

Luckily there won’t be much instability remaining in our area during these pre-dawn hours, which will dampen our threat a bit.



By around 5 or 6 we can expect storms to move into Macon and Milledgeville areas, likely continuing to weaken as they pass through.

Heavy rain is still likely across the area, so if you are headed to work at this time make sure you drive slowly and stay weather aware.



Storms should be relatively widespread by mid to late morning with the line likely breaking up a bit.

There will still be periodic gusty winds, but we are generally expecting a less potent system than what we are seeing to our west.



The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, some potentially up to 70 mph in severe storms.

The tornado threat is very low for tomorrow, but not zero, so make sure you are ready to head to your safe place if a warning is issued.

Heavy rain is likely with these storms as they move in, with some spots seeing up to 2″ of rainfall in a short period of time.

Some urban flooding will be possible, but no major flash flooding is expected.

The good news, with the storms moving in so early, is that we will be seeing some sunshine return for the afternoon, so the day is not all bad.



Friday will bring another pleasant, but much cooler day, with highs warming into the low 70s and breezy conditions continuing.

Temps Friday night will fall to the mid 40s so be sure to grab a jacket if you are heading out.

Saturday we will see the chance for a few light showers and sprinkles in our area, but nothing to be overly concerned about.



By the end of the weekend we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures around normal for this time of year.

A noticeable warm up is on the way for the start of the week, but rain returns by Tuesday.

Some strong storms will be possible as well, but heavy rain is the main threat as of right now.