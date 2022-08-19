Strong storms possible Friday





We have been seeing some mostly dry conditions across Middle Georgia with a few storms popping up this afternoon.

Some dry air pushed in, in the mid levels, which really limited our storm activity north of Warner Robins.

We are already starting to see the stationary boundary to our south push north and that will continue overnight.

This will bring in more moisture to the area and better rain chances Friday.

Highs Friday will be mainly in the low 80s once again.



With the increased moisture we will also be seeing an increased chance for a few strong storms.

Any threats with storms on Friday will center around gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Stay weather aware if you are going to be out and about Friday afternoon/evening.



By Saturday the entire area should be fully south of the stationary boundary, which means we will all be seeing plentiful moisture.

We will also see an increase in our high temps back to the low 90s.

Showers and storms are back for the weekend with heavy rain possible in any storms that move through.



Next week will be staying soggy with some cooler temps and highs in the 80s.

Right now, no days look to bring an significant severe threat, but that could change.



On top of all of that, the tropics are getting a bit more active with an area of storms over southeast Mexico showing potential for tropical cyclone development.

This is still expected to move inland over Mexico, so it shouldn’t have much of an impact over Georgia.