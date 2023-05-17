Strong storms possible again Wednesday in Middle Georgia

It has been a stormy evening for many of us across Middle Georgia with more storms possible into the overnight hours.

Clouds will stick around for most of the evening, keeping conditions warm and muggy.

Some patchy fog will be possible into the morning hours Wednesday.

A cold front will be dropping into the area through the day on Wednesday, sparking a new round of storms.



A few storms Wednesday could become strong or even severe into the afternoon and evening.

The main impacts with any storms tomorrow will be heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail.



Thursday will bring another pattern change for us, with a wedge front moving in from the northeast.

This will bring some gusty winds and a significant cool down (into the 70s) for Thursday.

Rain will continue, but with the cooler conditions we can expect a much lower chance of thunderstorms.

By Friday we will finally get some dry weather across the area, but rain returns this weekend.



Rain totals for Middle Georgia will range from 1-2″ between now and the end of the weekend.



Saturday will bring the return of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

Highs warm back to the mid 80s through the weekend and into next week.