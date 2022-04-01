Streets in Downtown Macon to close for filming of new movie

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The first 11 days of April in Macon are going to be full of movie magic– and lane closures.

According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, Kiki Tree Productions has been setting up scenes around Downtown to film for an upcoming movie, and these sets will require for some streets, alleys, and lanes to close for specific scenes.

Here’s a list of all the closures:

Friday – Sunday , April 1-3 , 2022

– Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

– Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

– Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane

Monday, April 4, 2022

– Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

– Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

– Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane

– Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

– Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

-Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

– Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

– Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street

– Closure of northbound Poplar Street between entrance to Poplar Street Parking Deck and Second Street Lane

– Closure of southbound Poplar Street between Third Street and MLK Boulevard

– Closure of eastbound Third Street between Poplar Street Lane and Cherry Street

– Closure of westbound Third Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street

– Closure of Third Street Lane, between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

– Closure of Cherry Street Lane, between Third Street Lane and Third Street

Thursday, April 7, 2022

– Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

– Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

– Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street

– Closure of Second Street between Cherry Street and Mulberry Street

– Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between Cotton Avenue and Second Street

Friday, April 8, 2022

– Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

– Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

– Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane

Monday, April 11, 2022

– Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane

This filming follows many other movies and shows that have come to Macon-Bibb, including The Fifth Wave, Wise Blood, The Crazies, The Originals, The Vampire Diaries, Watchmen, and more.

Mayor Lester Miller commented on the filming, saying that the presence of the crews in Macon create buzz for the community, highlights Macon’s buildings and attractions, and is good for the local economy.