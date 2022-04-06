Stratford Academy to release students early for inclement weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to a social media post from Stratford Academy, a severe storm expected to arrive in Macon is pushing school officials to release students early.

The post says that preschool students will be dismissed at noon, kindergarten through 5th grade will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. at their normal locations, Middle and upper schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. from their normal locations, and all Eagle Explorations and sports practices will be cancelled for the day.

All students unable to leave early will be supervised in a safe room in their divisions, however, parents are warned that if a severe weather warning is in place, they may night be able to pick up their child until the warning is lifted.