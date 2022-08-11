Stormy trend continues Thursday





We saw another line of showers and storms roll through Middle Georgia this evening, that brought heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Showers will linger over the area for the next few hours, with patchy fog developing through Thursday morning.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday before showers and storms push in from the south (again).

Highs will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon, depending on what time we see the rain.

Like the past few days, a few storms could be strong/severe.



By Friday a cold front will be pushing into Middle Georgia signaling our next change in the stormy weather pattern.

Storms are likely through Friday evening as the front pushes south and into Florida.

This front will finally usher in some dry air to the area and a break from the everyday thunderstorms.



We will enjoy a nice weekend with just a few showers possible through Monday.

By Tuesday of next week we will see a return of high humidity and scattered afternoon storms, so enjoy this short break for the weekend.