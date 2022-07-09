Storms continue this weekend



It has been a stormy day once again across Middle Georgia with heavy rain and gusty winds seen across the area.

This evening we are starting to see a break from some of the showers, but we can’t rule out a few more storms overnight.

Saturday will bring another warm day with highs in the 90s, along with more showers and storms.

Some storms could become strong/severe by the afternoon, so stay weather aware if you are going to be out.



By Sunday a cold front will be pushing south, bringing another round of storms to the area.

Highs will be staying a little cooler Sunday, with most of us topping out in the upper 80s.

Humidity will continue to stay high through the weekend and into next week.



Rain chances will be sticking around through next week, helping to add rain totals to our ongoing drought.

As we have seen the past few days, even higher rainfall totals will be possible in some storms.



Although rain chances will be hanging around through next week, we will slowly be warming back to the 90s.

Heat index values will be getting back into the 100s next week as well, so get ready for more heat and humidity.