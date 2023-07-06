Storm odds reduced Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Only a few isolated storms are likely Thursday after more widespread storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Middle Georgia is seeing overall sunnier conditions this afternoon when compared to Wednesday. Middle Georgians spending time outdoors should wear ample sunscreen due to a UV index of 11, the max on the scale. Temperatures will peak in the lower 90s for most of the region with heat indexes climbing into the low triple digits. While a few storms are still possible this afternoon and evening, most of the region should stay dry. Any storms that do form can still have plenty of lightning or a few strong wind gusts.

Overnight skies will be partly cloudy with a slim chance for a shower or two ahead of midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 70s heading into Friday morning. Winds will be at about 5 mph from the northwest before becoming calm.

