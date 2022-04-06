Storm damage cleanup continues on Wimbish Road in Macon

Crews were out Wednesday repairing power lines and cleaning up damage along Wimbish Road and Willow Creek Drive in Macon.

Crews work to remove a tree that fell on a home in Willow Creek condominiums.

We spoke with residents who live in Willow Creek Condominiums who were still without power at noon.

A tree fell on Virginia Alexander’s home during Tuesday’s storms. She wasn’t home when the tree fell, but part of her home is destroyed.

“The whole ceiling caved in,” she said. “There’s a giant hole. There’s part of a tree sticking through the roof. There’s water damage everywhere and insulation on everything.”

Alexander says she was able to salvage family photos.

A crew was working to remove the tree from her home Wednesday afternoon.