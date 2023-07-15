Storm chances increase Saturday and Sunday



We have seen a few pop-up showers this afternoon and evening in Middle Georgia, with a few more expected through midnight.

A cold front is making its way into the southeast this weekend and that will help to fire up storms Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be warming into the mid-90s, so we will have plenty of “thunderstorm fuel” for some strong storms.

Storms will likely start during the afternoon hours and linger into the evening and overnight.



A few showers and storms will hang around for Sunday morning, but as the cold front moves in, more storms will start to fire during the afternoon.

Behind the front, we will see some dry air slowly starting to filter into the area.



The dry air will stick around the area for only a few days, so enjoy it while you can.

High humidity will return to the area for the latter half of the week, paired with intense heat.



A few showers will be possible Monday as dry air continues to move into the area.

The big change next week will be our warm-up into the upper 90s.

By the end of the week, highs will warm into the 100s, with heat index values that could push us into a Heat Advisory.