Storm chances begin to climb Thursday evening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A few storms will be possible in parts of Middle Georgia this evening following a hot afternoon.

Today

Another hot afternoon awaits Middle Georgia with highs reaching into the upper 90s and heat indexes ranging from 104-109 degrees expected this afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the entire region between the hours of 12PM and 8PM today. Limited outdoor activity is suggested, and staying hydrated is a must. The latest Air Quality Index in Macon is 78 (Warner Robins 73), which is considered Moderate. Elderly folk, young children, and folk with breathing disorders should limit their time outdoors as well due to lingering wildfire smoke.

Storm chances are expected to increase a bit this afternoon, however there is conflict from models as to what Middle Georgia will see. There is consensus that Northern and Eastern Georgia will see a line of storms move through later this evening. The SPC has highlighted a Level 2 “Slight” risk for severe weather for that region with the primary risk being strong winds. That Level 2 zone includes the northeastern counties in Middle Georgia. Confidence is highest that that region will see a few storms later this evening, however a lot of signs point to most of the rest of the region staying dry.

A few storms will be possible during the overnight hours, likely in the northeastern counties. Skies will try to clear up some following the rain, however it will be plenty warm and muggy to begin our Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Friday will see plenty of heat in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Haze will clear out more in the evening as a cold front approaches, bringing storms through the overnight hours and into Saturday. Another round of storms will be possible Saturday afternoon as the front stalls out. The front will drop temperatures over the weekend into the lower 90s for highs and upper 60s for lows. Sunday will likely begin to see things clear out with temperatures bouncing back into the mid 90s by Monday in some locations.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).