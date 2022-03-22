Staying warm Tuesday, strong storms possible Wednesday



Sunshine made for a nice Monday across Middle Georgia as we warmed into the mid and upper 70s, but changes are on the way for the week.

We are already seeing clouds increasing tonight and by tomorrow we are expecting to see mostly cloudy skies.

Winds will be gusting up to 20 mph by the afternoon, as our next weather-maker gets closer.



That system is currently bringing severe weather to parts of Texas and the Plains this evening.

This cold front will be pushing east tomorrow and ushering in the potential for severe storms to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

We are going to need to watch this system closely tomorrow, because timing will be everything regarding impacts in our area.



Current forecast calls for this system to move into Middle Georgia during the morning hours on Wednesday.

If this timing holds, we will likely be getting a more stable atmosphere, and hopefully that mitigates our severe threat.



This front, however, will be slowing down as it moves across our area, which means we could see some destabilization of the atmosphere during the afternoon.

That could result in storms strengthening during the afternoon, reigniting our severe weather threat.

There are still quite a few questions about how much the atmosphere might be overworked by then, so hopefully we just get rain.



Based on these latest forecasts we are under a level 2 threat for severe storms on Wednesday, beginning early in the morning.

Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and even some hail will be possible.

Have a way to get your severe weather warnings starting early Wednesday morning.



By Thursday the front will be stalling a bit, so rain chances will be continuing into the early afternoon.

Behind the front we will be clearing out and cooling down for the rest of the week, with some breezy conditions for the end of the week.



A few different dry cold fronts will push through during the end of the week and into the weekend, keeping us cool and dry.

The start of next week should be pretty uneventful, which is fine, with a slow warm up into the upper 70s.

Our next round of storms likely holds off until the end of next week.