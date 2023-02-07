Staying warm this week



Hope everyone is enjoying a few days of “false spring” here in Middle Georgia, as highs warmed to the 70s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will bring another nice day to the area, but a few more clouds are likely, especially during the afternoon.

Highs will be warming back to the low 70s, with overnight lows in the mid 40s.



Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week as a warm front pushes to our north.

This will help to draw in more moisture and increase our humidity.

Rain should be staying just to our west on Wednesday, before our next storm system makes a push east.

Showers and storms move into Georgia by Thursday afternoon.



The front that brings the rain on Thursday will stall over Middle Georgia by Friday, keeping us in the rain through Friday evening.

Some areas could see over 2″ of rain through the end of the week, if the main axis of moisture sets up over the area.



By Saturday, rain moves out and the cold air moves back into the area.

Highs for the weekend stay in the 50s, and lows drop back into the 30s.

A few showers will be possible to start next week, as highs slowly warm into the mid 60s.