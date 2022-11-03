Staying warm and dry Thursday





We saw clouds clearing from Middle Georgia this afternoon, allowing for us to see some sunshine and warm into the 80s.

Patchy fog will be possible overnight, but most of us will be staying clear.

Tomorrow will be a similar day temperature-wise, but we could still see a few more clouds by Thursday afternoon.

Mostly clear skies will bring us back to the low 80s for Friday in what will likely be our last sunny day before the weekend.



By Saturday a cold front will be approaching from the west, while moisture also pushes in from the east.

This will keep the chance for an isolated shower through the day Saturday and into Sunday as well.

Thunderstorms are possible, but not likely over the weekend as highs warm into the mid 80s.



We have also, for the first time since 1932, two hurricanes in the Atlantic with winds over 85 mph in November simultaneously.

Neither of these active storms will be a direct impact for Middle Georgia, but that yellow highlighted area could be the next potential system that brings rain to our area.

It is still pretty far out, but timing is looking like the middle of next week.



Highs will be staying warmer than normal, in the 80s through next week with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Rain is possible by the middle of next week, associated with a potential tropical system.

It doesn’t, however, look like something that will break the drought we are currently dealing with.