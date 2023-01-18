Staying warm and cloudy Wednesday





We have been dealing with showers across Middle Georgia this evening, but those are slowly coming to an end.

Overnight, patchy dense fog will start to form, lowering visibilities.

A Dense Fog Advisory has already been issued for Middle Georgia until 11am Wednesday.

Clouds will be hanging around for most of the day Wednesday, but highs will still warm into the 70s.

A few showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening.



By Thursday a cold front will approach the area, bringing another chance for rain and thunderstorms.

We could see a few pockets of moderate to heavy rain in any storms that move in on Thursday.

Highs Thursday will be warming to the 70s, but it will be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph.



I realize that after last week, quite a few people are jumpy about the potential for severe storms with this system.

Right now, the main threat for an isolated severe storm will be well to our west in Alabama.

Even in this case, the main threat from any storms would be damaging wind gusts.



Friday will bring a short break from the rainy weather as high pressure moves in for one day.

Sunshine will stick around with highs only warming into the mid 60s.

Lows will be dropping into the 30s.

By Saturday evening/early Sunday another round of showers will start pushing into Middle Georgia.

Once again, we are not seeing much of a signal of severe weather with this.



Rain will stick around through the day Sunday, but temps continue to hang out in the 60s.

Much of next week we will keep the unsettled weather pattern in the forecast.