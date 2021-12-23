Staying sunny Thursday ahead of weekend warm up



Sunshine returned today across Middle Georgia as high pressure pushed in behind the rain.

The high pressure will be sticking around for the rest of the week and into the weekend, keeping us dry for a while.

Not only will it be dry for the next few days, but a warm air mass will be moving in from the Great Plains.

High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be warming into the 60s.



Christmas Eve will bring a mild night with lows only dropping into the low 50s.

No weather issues should prevent Santa from making his deliveries.

Dry weather will continue for Christmas Day with temps warming into the 70s.



Rain chances will be returning to the area on Monday as several weak systems move through the area.

Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, but a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.



Warm weather will be sticking around for much of next week with low temps staying in the 50s.

Based on early forecasts, rain chances could be sticking around all the way through next weekend.