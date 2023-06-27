Staying safe as big time heat takes over Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes of over 100 degrees are likely later this week and into the weekend.

In the coming days Middle Georgia will continue to see abundant sunshine and heat. For Wednesday and Thursday luckily the humidity will not be too bad, however high temperatures will jump from the mid to the upper 90s from Wednesday to Thursday. The humidity will return overnight Thursday and into Friday, leading to heat indexes that could reach temperatures north of 105 degrees ahead of the weekend. Not much wind is expected to take the edge off the heat, however more cloud cover is likely ahead of and into the weekend.

Middle Georgians who spend ample time outdoors need to make sure to take a few precautions to avoid major health problems such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Staying hydrated is most important, and the water consumed should NOT be super chilled. The larger the difference between the ingested water temperature and the person needing to drink, the more likely the person could lose consciousness. Colder water constricts the blood vessels, making it harder to hydrate. Room temperature water is optimal on a hot day even though the colder drink sounds more refreshing.

Wearing light clothing is also important so that air can circulate and keep you cooler. Outdoor workers will often still wear long clothing, however, as it helps to protect against the sun. Lighter colors are preferred to darker colors as they absorb less sunlight.

Sunscreen is also important as the UV index the next few days will likely be around 11, the max on the scale. Not wearing protection will lead to sunburns, potentially sun poisoning, and long term exposure could increase the odds for skin cancer. Reapplying every hour to hour-and-a-half is a good habit to get into.

This heat looks like it will carry into next week and the Independence Day Holiday.

