Staying rainy and cool Thursday





We saw a start to our rainy weather pattern today, with much of Middle Georgia seeing at least a few showers.

More scattered showers are possible overnight, but the better rain chances will wait until Thursday.

During the day Thursday we could see some sunshine, but rain and storms will be back, especially during the afternoon.

A few thunderstorms are possible.

Highs Thursday will be staying the low and mid 80s across Middle Georgia.



By Friday a stationary boundary, that is currently to our south, will lift north, bringing us more gulf moisture.

This means that thunderstorms and heavy rain will be more likely on Friday.

Highs will once again stay well below normal, in the mid 80s.

Although thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected.



Not much changes as we head into the weekend other than a small warm up.

Rain chances will dip slightly on Saturday and Sunday, but widespread rain is still possible.

Next week is looking pretty soggy as well, but highs stay in the mid 80s.