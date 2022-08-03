Staying hot with scattered storms





Despite seeing a mostly dry afternoon in Middle Georgia, storms are continuing this evening, mainly in our southern counties.

Overnight the rain should start to taper off with some fog settling in for tomorrow morning.

We will see yet another quick warm up on Wednesday with highs pushing into the low and mid 90s.

High humidity will keep our feels like temps in the 100s during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will likely be a little more widespread Wednesday, than what we have seen today.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could be strong with heavy rain.



Scattered showers and storms will be staying in the forecast through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

No day looks like a rainout, but we could see some heavy rain in storms that pop up.

Summer weather continues through at least the start of next week.



Highs for the weekend and next week will be bit cooler (low 90s), but rain and storm chances start to increase as well.

In more positive news, the tropics remain quiet as we head into the next 5 days.