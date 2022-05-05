Staying hot Thursday with scattered storms



It is really starting to feel like summer in Middle Georgia with two straight 90° days.

We will keep the warm conditions overnight as lows fall into the mid 60s with patchy fog.

Tomorrow will be another hot day as a warm front sits well to our north, bringing in warm, humid conditions.

Highs will once again warm into the low 90s with scattered storms possible after 1pm.

Through the day on Friday we will see muggy and hot conditions again, but with an end in sight.

A cold front will be approaching the area by the afternoon.

This cold front will be giving us just enough instability, and uplift from a low level jet, to see widespread storms.

Right now timing on these storms should be during the afternoon and evening hours.



The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Georgia under a level 1 severe threat for Friday afternoon.

Storms will have the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado.

Make sure you have a way to get warnings on Friday as these storms move through.



After the severe storm threat on Friday we will see conditions improving rapidly.

High temps will be closer to normal, in the mid 80s.

Mother’s Day will be a beautiful day to get out and about as we start a drying trend that lasts into next week.