Staying hot Friday with another round of strong storms



Heat will be returning to Middle Georgia Friday, even with a few showers to start our day.

Sunshine and a few clouds will allow us to warm into the upper 90s by the afternoon.

A round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon/evening hours.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe.

The main hazards with any storms Friday afternoon will be damaging wind gusts, spin-up tornadoes, and heavy rain.

Storms could linger overnight and into early Saturday morning.



By Saturday a cold front will be moving into the Middle Georgia region.

This front will bring another round of showers and storms, with a few strong storms possible in the afternoon.

The front will keep us a bit cooler, with highs warming (only) to the low 90s.



By Sunday the front will stall over Middle Georgia, becoming a stationary front.

This will keep rain and storms in the forecast, especially south of the boundary.

Highs will be limited to the low 90s with humidity starting to drop by Sunday evening.



Next week is looking pretty quiet with highs in the mid-90s and mostly dry conditions.

A few showers and storms will be possible by the end of the week.