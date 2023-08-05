

We have been dealing with rain and storms for most of the day, but tonight we are seeing just a few isolated showers.

By Saturday we will start the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, clearing for the afternoon.

This will allow highs to warm into the mid-90s, with high humidity as well.

A few pop up storms will be possible, but Saturday looks to be our drier day for the weekend.



Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the 90s, but by the afternoon and evening, we are expecting a line of showers and storms to move through.

A few of these storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain chances stick around overnight Sunday and into Monday.



With the heat and increasing humidity our “feels like” temps will be getting close to heat advisory criteria.

Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool through the start of next week.



We will continue our pattern of scattered storms through next week, with a few strong storms possible.